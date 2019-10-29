Mistakes are a part of parcel of any professional sport as no player commits one deliberately. However, when the a player makes similar mistakes in the same game, it can't be attributed to just hard luck. During a Division 2 game in Japan's J League, Ehime FC goalkeeper Masahiro Okamoto's two similar blunders in the span of 90 seconds, gifted two easy goals to Montedio Yamagata. At the half-time whistle, Montedio Yamagata were leading by the narrowest of margin possible at 1-0.

Here is the video:

Japanese J2 side score TWICE from the half way line in just 90 seconds...



'Keeper has had a mare https://t.co/ZY1hohRtCA — TheFootballAddick (@FootballAddick) October 27, 2019

Instead of pulling things back, Ehime FC shot themselves in the foot in the second-half as they lost possession in the opposition half twice around the hour mark.

Making full use of the opposition mistakes, Montedio Yamagata players Shun Nakamura and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored two goals in under two minutes.

While the players' vision to shoot the ball directly from their own half needs to be commended, they wouldn't have scored had they not got help from the two silly mistakes by Ehime goalkeeper.

When Nakamura fired in a shot from inside his own half, Okamoto was way off his line as he didn't expect, firstly, his players to lose possession so easily and, secondly, the opposition striker to send the ball towards his goalpost from inside his own half.

After that everyone expected Okamoto to learn from his mistake and be more attentive but the goalkeeper conceded the second goal by making an even bigger blunder.

The third and the final goal of the match was carbon copy of the second goal as it was also struck from the opposition half.

Unlike his teammate Nakamura, Sakamoto couldn't get the proper connection and the ball took a couple bounces before reaching the goalkeeper.

Despite the fact that the ball had no pace, Okamoto failed to stop the ball even though he got a hand to it.