Frank Lampard Returns To Chelsea As Head Coach

Updated: 04 July 2019 14:06 IST

Frank Lampard was appointed Chelsea head coach, confirming a dramatic return for one of the club's greatest ever players.

Frank Lampard spent 13 years with Chelsea and became their all-time leading scorer. © AFP

Frank Lampard was appointed Chelsea head coach on Thursday, confirming a dramatic return for one of the club's greatest ever players.

Lampard has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea, where he spent 13 years and became the team's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.

Topics mentioned in this article Chelsea Chelsea Frank Lampard Football English Premier League
