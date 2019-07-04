Frank Lampard Returns To Chelsea As Head Coach

Frank Lampard spent 13 years with Chelsea and became their all-time leading scorer. © AFP
Frank Lampard was appointed Chelsea head coach on Thursday, confirming a dramatic return for one of the club's greatest ever players.
Lampard has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea, where he spent 13 years and became the team's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article Chelsea Frank Lampard Football English Premier League
