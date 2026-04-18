Miles away from home, four young footballers from Assam are scripting a powerful story of ambition, courage, and success with the Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Football Academy (ZFA). The Udaipur-based academy has recently secured qualification for the Final Round of the AIFF Under-18 Elite League 2025-26. Coming from different corners of Assam - Udalguri, Tinsukia, and Duliajan, Ashish Chetry, Bryant Dihingia, Rishi Konwar, and Dwiden Boro have each played a unique role in ZFA's impressive campaign. Together, they represent not just talent, but the spirit of chasing dreams far from home.

Leading the charge in the AIFF 3-star Academy is striker Ashish Chetry, a farmer's son from Udalguri, who has emerged as one of the most lethal forwards in the league. With 23 goals in the Zonal Round, including three hat-tricks, Ashish is currently the second-highest goal scorer in the national competition. His relentless pressing, sharp movement, and clinical finishing have made him the focal point of ZFA's attack. Off the pitch, the Class 11 student remains a shy teenager who is often seen drawing inspiration from his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who dreams of helping his team lift the national title for the very first time.

Orchestrating the game from midfield is Bryant Dihingia, the composed and intelligent defensive midfielder from Borguri village in Tinsukia. Considered the "brain" of the team, Bryant controls the tempo with elegance and maturity beyond his years. Whether it's breaking opposition play or initiating attacks, his presence is vital to ZFA's balance. Soft-spoken and polite, the Class 12 student lets his football do most of the talking, embodying calmness under pressure.

At the back, Rishi Konwar has been a dependable figure between the posts. Hailing from Duliajan, the young goalkeeper has played a crucial role in ZFA's defensive solidity, with the team conceding just four goals in 14 matches during the Zonal Round and none at home. Whenever called upon, Rishi has delivered with confidence and composure. Known for his light-hearted and humble nature, he adds both reliability on the field and positivity within the squad.

Completing this quartet is Dwiden Boro, whose journey stands as a testament to patience and character. A goalkeeper from Dimakuchi in Udalguri district, Dwiden has been part of ZFA since 2023 and has progressed through the ranks after featuring in the AIFF U-15 Junior League. However, a complete PCL tear in 2025 sidelined him for nearly a year, ruling him out of crucial competitions. Today, he is back on the training ground, stronger mentally and determined to return to full fitness. While not yet match-ready, Dwiden continues to play a vital leadership role within the squad, motivating his teammates and setting an example through his perseverance.

"We are happy to have Ashish, Bryant, Rishi, and Dwiden from Assam, along with a few more players from across the Northeast. They bring a distinct energy and character, both on and off the pitch. As a group, we are committed to creating opportunities and providing a platform where talent can truly express itself. Ultimately, our goal is to identify, nurture, and channel such potential towards the national team," quoted Tarun Roy, Technical Director, Zinc Football Academy.

Zinc Football Academy's qualification in the Final Round of the AIFF Under-18 Elite League 2025-26 marks a significant milestone, and the contribution of these four players highlights the academy's commitment to nurturing talent from across the country. Their journey reflects the power of opportunity, support, and belief, transforming young dreams into national aspirations.

The Final Round of the AIFF Under-18 Elite League 2025-26 is set to take place in Punjab. Placed in Group C, Zinc Football Academy will face East Bengal FC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, and the winner of Play-off 2, with the top two teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

As they prepare for the next challenge, these four boys from Assam carry with them the hopes of their families, their state, and a growing legacy at Zinc Football Academy, proving that no distance is too far when dreams are within reach.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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