 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Foul-Mouthed Lionel Messi Banned For Four Argentina Games

Updated: 28 March 2017 20:38 IST

Messi was found guilty of "having directed insulting words at an assistant referee" in the World Cup qualifier against Chile last Thursday which Argentina won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from the Barcelona hitman.

Foul-Mouthed Lionel Messi Banned For Four Argentina Games
Messi will miss Argentina's next South American qualifying game against Bolivia © AFP

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was suspended for four Argentina matches by FIFA on Tuesday for swearing at an assistant referee.

Messi was found guilty of "having directed insulting words at an assistant referee" in the World Cup qualifier against Chile last Thursday which Argentina won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from the Barcelona hitman.

Messi will miss Argentina's next South American qualifying game against Bolivia, scheduled for later Tuesday, with the remainder of the suspension served over his country's subsequent World Cup qualifiers.

Topics : Argentina Lionel Andres Messi Football
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lionel Messi was suspended for four Argentina matches
  • Messi abused an assistant referee in the World Cup qualifier vs Chile
  • Messi will miss the next South American qualifying game vs Bolivia
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Lionel Messi in Earnings: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Lionel Messi in Earnings: Report
Brazil on Brink, Lionel Messi Revives Argentina
Brazil on Brink, Lionel Messi Revives Argentina
Lionel Messi Double Edges 6-goal Thriller Barcelona's Way
Lionel Messi Double Edges 6-goal Thriller Barcelona's Way
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 17 8 3 59
3 Manchester City 28 17 6 5 57
4 Liverpool 29 16 8 5 56
5 Manchester United 27 14 10 3 52
6 Arsenal 27 15 5 7 50
7 Everton 29 14 8 7 50
8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 7 10 43
9 Stoke City 29 9 9 11 36
10 Southampton 27 9 6 12 33
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.