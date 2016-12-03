 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Former Indian Footballer And Coach Syed Abdus Salam Dies at 77

Updated: 03 December 2016 21:16 IST

Syed Abdus Salam was bed-ridden for more than five years after a hip injury and at around 11am, he breathed his last, his son Kaleem Ahmed told PTI

Former Indian Footballer And Coach Syed Abdus Salam Dies at 77
Syed Abdus Salam was awarded Best Defender at the 1956 Olympics. © AFP

Hyderabad:

Former India footballer and coach Syed Abdus Salam, who was awarded Best Defender in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, died at his Salarjung Colony residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The 77-year-old was bed-ridden for more than five years after a hip injury and at around 11am, he breathed his last, his son Kaleem Ahmed told PTI.

Salam is survived by two sons and two daughters.

He represented India under Badru Banerjee at the Melbourne Games where India finished fourth and was the last football team to have made the Olympics.

At club level, Salam represented Mohammedan Sporting and led the team to win both the Calcutta Football League and IFA Shield in 1957.

Mohammedan Sporting President Sultan Ahmed condoled Salam's death and the club kept the flag at half-mast.

Salam had guided India to become joint winners with Iran in the Asian Youth U-19 Cup in Bangkok in 1974.

He also coached Andhra Pradesh and was the first coach of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh in 1981 and retired there as a deputy director.

Topics : Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Former Indian footballer Syed Abdus Salam passed away on Saturday
  • Salam had been awarded the best defender at the 1956 Olympics
  • He had later taken to coaching after retirement
Related Articles
Hugo Lloris Extends Tottenham Contract Until 2022
Hugo Lloris Extends Tottenham Contract Until 2022
India Jump to Their Best Annual FIFA Rank in 6 Years
India Jump to Their Best Annual FIFA Rank in 6 Years
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.