The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will take place on April 1. A total of 29 countries have already booked a place in the mega event while three berths are yet to be decided. One team will qualify from the European Play-Off between Wales v Scotland or Ukraine, while two will be decided from Inter-Continental play-offs between Peru v United Arab Emirates or Australia and New Zealand v Costa Rica. Team who have qualified are Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Qatar (hosts), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, Canada, Mexico and United States.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place on Friday, April 1.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place at 9:30 pm IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place in Doha.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be broadcasted live on History TV18.

Where to watch live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw live streaming will be available on Voot.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)