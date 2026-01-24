FIFA will pay USD 2.3 million (approx Rs 21 crore) in prize money to the club that wins the first Women's Champions Cup at Arsenal's stadium next week. The total fund detailed on Friday by FIFA will share USD 3.9 million among the six continental champions. The final stages in London are a warmup for a planned full Women's Club World Cup in 2028. European champion Arsenal will play ASFAR of Morocco after Gotham from the United States plays Corinthians of Brazil in back-to-back semifinals on Wednesday at the home of Premier League club Brentford.

The final at Arsenal's stadium on Feb. 1 will follow a third-place game at the same venue.

The champion gets USD 2.3 million and the beaten finalist USD 1 million, with USD 200,000 paid to each of the losing semifinalists.

Two continental champions already eliminated in earlier rounds — Auckland United from Oceania and Wuhan Chegu Jiangda representing Asia — each get USD 100,000.

The prize money is “a clear statement of the belief in women's club football and the players, teams and competitions driving its continued rise,” FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström said in a statement.

Arsenal got more than 1.5 million euros (USD 1.8 million) in prize money for winning the UEFA Women's Champions League last season.

FIFA paid USD 1 billion among 32 teams in the men's 2025 Club World Cup. That tournament in the United States was backed by Saudi Arabian money to ensure influential European clubs got the prize money they sought to agree to take part.

