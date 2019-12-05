 
FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino Proposed As International Olympic Committee Member

Updated: 05 December 2019 21:53 IST

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Gianni Infantino will be officially put forward as a candidate to be a member in January.

Gianni Infantino will have to face a vote from the over 100 current members of the IOC. © AFP

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been proposed as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but World Athletics head Sebastian Coe will have to wait, IOC chief Thomas Bach announced on Thursday. Bach said Infantino will be officially put forward as a candidate to be a member in January, when he will have to face a vote from the over 100 current members of the IOC. Bach added Coe has not been proposed for the next session after worries over "the risk of conflict of interest", adding the "door is still open" for the World Athletics head at the IOC session before next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter, who departed from the organisation amid a corruption scandal that swept FIFA, was an IOC member but since succeeding him in 2015 Infantino has never been a member.

Bach also announced 30 athletes are candidates for four seats on the IOC's Athletes' Commission, which will be decided during the Tokyo Games.

Among the contenders are high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, Olympic gold-winning swimmer Federica Pellegrini, double Olympic triathlon gold winner Alistair Brownlee and Spanish basketball player Paul Gasol.

