FIFA said on Thursday it had invited FIFPRO Europe and the European Leagues body for talks following a dispute over the sport's calendar. On July 23, the global players' union FIFPRO and European Leagues, which brings together more than one thousand clubs from 33 countries, filed a complaint to the European Commission accusing FIFA of abusing its position. They say FIFA's conduct with regards to the international match calendar has "harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players" and argue FIFA's role as a regulator and competition organiser is a conflict of interest.

"FIFA has today reiterated an invitation to meet and discuss the calendar with World Leagues Association and FIFPRO, having received no response to a letter on 10 May 2024," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"FIFA believes there is a more productive way forward for football than the threat of legal action and the offer to engage in dialogue remains on the table.

"FIFA serves and balances the overall interests of world football, including the protection of players, and always strives to do what is best for the game around the world," it added.

FIFA has been accused of a failure to consult over recent changes to the calendar, such as the introduction of a 32-team Club World Cup.

The first edition of the expanded Club World Cup is set to take place in the United States in June and July next year and 12 European clubs are due to feature.

Many of the continent's leading players will therefore be obliged to participate at a time when they would otherwise have been afforded a long close-season break, a year ahead of the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)