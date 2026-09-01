FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentine icon's announcement of his retirement from international football, praising the 39-year-old's achievements, talent and lasting impact on the global game. Messi brought the curtain down on a historic Argentina career on Monday after making a record 207 appearances for his country and scoring 125 goals. His international journey included the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and two Copa América titles, establishing him as one of the most decorated players in the history of the game.

Reacting to Messi's decision in an Instagram post, Infantino congratulated the former Argentina captain and reflected on the influence he had enjoyed during his remarkable international career.

“Congratulations @leomessi on an extraordinary international career which has inspired millions and redefined the beautiful game. A FIFA World Cup winner in 2022, Argentina's all-time leader for appearances and goals as well as the record holder for the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history, your magical talent and humility will be remembered forever. Thank you for every unforgettable memory while wearing the colours of @afaseleccion and for uniting fans across every corner of the globe. I wish you all the very best for your next chapter,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.

The FIFA chief highlighted both Messi's extraordinary achievements with Argentina and the wider influence he has had on football supporters around the world.

After making his senior international debut in 2005, Messi went on to become Argentina's most-capped player and all-time leading goalscorer. His long pursuit of the World Cup culminated in Qatar in 2022, before his final international appearance came in Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Infantino's tribute added to the messages of appreciation for Messi following the announcement, with the Argentine legend now bringing an end to a two-decade-long chapter with the national team while continuing his club career with Inter Miami.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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