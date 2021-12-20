Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Monday said it was taken by "surprise" at the "unexpected" decision of head coach Juan Ferrandoto leave the club midway the season. Ferrando is set to join another ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan after having triggered a release clause in his contract, allowing him to leave FC Goa with immediate effect. ATK Mohun Bagan have parted ways with Antonio Habas on Saturday after a string of poor results saw the side slip to the bottom half of the points table.

FC Goa said assistant coach Clifford Miranda will take interim charge of the first team.

“We're very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season,” FC Goa's Director of Football Ravi Puskur said in a statement.

“We're particularly disappointed that we were kept in the dark until yesterday morning where he communicated his desire to leave the club. However, once he stated his stance and the release clause was activated, we were left with little alternative. I wish Juan the best for his future,” added Puskur.

The 40-year-old Ferrando, in his only full season with FC Goa in 2020/21, guided the 'Gaurs' to the semifinals of the Indian Super League.

He was also in charge of the club during their maiden and historic continental voyage in the AFC Champions League, where they finished third in Group E.

Under the Spanish coach, the Gaurs also managed to win their first tournament when they lifted the Durand Cup, defeating Bengaluru FC on penalties in the final earlier this year.

FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon confirmed Ferrando's departure from the club on Sunday through a series of tweets.

Promoted

"With disappointment I'd like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision," Tandon tweeted.

Release clause allows other clubs to sign a player or coach from his or her current club for a particular amount, which the player or coach is required to pay.