FA Cup Draw: Premier League Big Guns Avoid Each Other In Fourth Round

Updated: 07 January 2020 08:58 IST

FA Cup Draw: Liverpool face a trip to either Bristol City of the Championship or Shrewsbury Town of League One as holders Manchester City take on Fulham.

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool will face either Shrewsbury or Bristol City in FA Cup 4th round. © AFP

League One Shrewsbury could host European champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round later this month as holders Manchester City take on Fulham. The Shrews host Bristol City in a third round replay next week with the winners earning the right to take on the runaway Premier League leaders. Chelsea also face lower league opposition as Frank Lampard's men travel to Championship side Hull. Manchester United and Tottenham could have a trip to Premier League opposition to contend with should they come through replays.

Manchester United must overcome Wolves at home on January 14 for the right to face either Watford or League One Tranmere Rovers.

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Southampton, where they lost on New Years' Day, if they beat Middlesbrough.

The winners of Monday''s meeting between Arsenal and Leeds face a trip to Bournemouth.

League Two Northampton, the lowest side in the English football pyramid sure of their place in the last 32, host Wayne Rooney's Derby.

FA Cup draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton v Derby

Brentford v Leicester

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 24-27.

