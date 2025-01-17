Erling Haaland has signed a new 9.5-year deal at Manchester City that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034, the Premier League champions announced on Friday. The 24-year-old striker's existing deal was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club for the next decade. The Norwegian joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club. "I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said Haaland. "Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

City's outgoing director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract.

"The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.

"He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)