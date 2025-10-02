Having set a new Champions League record last time out, Erling Haaland is fast approaching another. The Manchester City striker became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the competition with one against Napoli last month. His half-century came in his 49th appearance — smashing Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of 50 in 62 games. Now Lionel Messi's record is in his sights and also looks certain to fall. Messi is the fastest player to reach 60 goals in European club soccer's top competition. He managed it in 80 appearances. Haaland's double against Monaco on Wednesday means he is on 52 after just 50 games.

But the Norway international could not hide his frustration as City squandered victory by conceding a late penalty for a 2-2 draw.

“It isn't good enough,” Haaland said. “We have to try to win the next game. It is the only thing we can do.”

Haaland's goals twice gave City the lead at Stade Louis II.

He fired the visitors ahead in the 15th minute only for Jordan Teze to level the game three minutes later.

Haaland struck again in the 44th, but when Nico Gonzalez was penalized for a high boot, Eric Dier converted from the spot.

Haaland's latest goals extended his outstanding scoring run at the start of the season.

He is now on 17 goals in 10 games for club and country. City's 2-0 loss to Tottenham in August in the only game he hasn't managed to score in this term.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)