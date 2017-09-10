 
El Clasico Match Slated To Be Held In Mumbai Postponed

Updated: 10 September 2017 17:26 IST

Legends of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were to play an exhibition match in memory of Dutch legend and Barcelona star Johan Cryuff.

Likes of Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Nicolas Anelka were to participate in the match. © AFP

The much-hyped El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, slated to be held in Mumbai on September 15, has been postponed due to unavailability of some players, said the organisers on Sunday. "There has been some availability issues with the players, so as of now it's not happening on September 15. It will now be held tentatively in first week of October ahead of the World Cup," one of the organisers said. However, there is a huge uncertainty over the match taking place in the near future. "It's World Cup time in October and there's little chance of the match happening now," one of the organisers told PTI.

Legends of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were to play an exhibition match in memory of Dutch legend and Barcelona star Johan Cryuff, it was announced by Football Next Foundation in a statement in May.

An agreement was signed at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, and former India forward Dipendu Biswas was named the brand ambassador.

Biswas however said he was not aware of the latest development.

"The match was to be held in Mumbai on September 15 but I'm not aware that it's not happening as per schedule. I'm busy with Mohammedan Sporting Club right now," Biswas said.

It was reported that the likes of Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Nicolas Anelka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Simao, Fernando Morientes and Michel Salgado were to participate in the match, which was shifted to Mumbai from Kolkata because of logistical problems.

Kolkata is gearing up to host the final of the Under-17 World Cup on October 28.

Topics : Barcelona Real Madrid Football
Highlights
  • The match was slated to be held on September 15
  • Teams were to play an exhibition match in memory of Johan Cryuff
  • Former India forward Dipendu Biswas was named the brand ambassador
