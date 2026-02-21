East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi FC LIVE Streaming: In-form East Bengal look to continue their winning run in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 as they take on Sporting Club Delhi on Saturday. East Bengal won their first match of the campaign 3-0 against NorthEast United FC. Youssef Ezzejjari struck twice, and Miguel Ferreira scored the other to seal the win. On the other hand, Sporting Club Delhi will aim to bounce back from a 0-2 defeat against Bengaluru FC in their opening match.

When will the East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, February 21.

Where will the East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match be held?

The East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match will be held at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match start?

The East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match?

The East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match?

The East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)