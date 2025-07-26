East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Calcutta Football League, Live Streaming: Football fans around the world are going to witness another chapter of intense rivalry as East Bengal are all set to take on Mohun Bagan in the Calcutta Football League match on Saturday in Kalyani, West Bengal. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in top-level competitive football at the said venue. The Red & Gold Brigade have had a mixed start to their CFL 2025 campaign. After cruising to a 7-1 win over Measurers Club in their opening match, EEB have gone winless in their next three matches, recording a 1-1 draw against Suruchi Sangha, a 2-2 draw against Calcutta Customs and a 0-1 defeat to Patha Chakra. They currently stand eighth in Group A with 5 points from 4 matches.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match will take place on Saturday, July 26.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match be held?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match will be held at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League match will be live streamed on the SSEN app and website

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)