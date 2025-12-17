Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford scored late for Barcelona in a 2-0 win over third-tier side Guadalajara on Tuesday to seal a place in the Spanish Copa del Rey last 16. In their opening game of the tournament, last season's winners Barcelona faced more resistance than expected from the home side, with both goals coming in the last fifteen minutes. Dane Christensen broke through for the Catalans after 77 minutes with England's Rashford adding the second after 90 minutes to send the La Liga leaders into the next round.

Real Mallorca suffered the only upset on Tuesday with their 1-0 elimination by second-tier Deportivo de La Coruna.

Elche won 1-0 away to second-tier Eibar while Valencia triumphed 2-0 away to Sporting Gijón and Real Sociedad overcame third-tier Eldense 2-1 with a goal in the 90 6 minute.

Real Madrid enter the fray on Wednesday, visiting third-division Talavera.

