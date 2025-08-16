An upbeat East Bengal would be aiming to buck the trend of Mohun Bagan's supreme dominance in Kolkata derby in recent years when the arch-rivals square off in the Durand Cup quarter-final on Sunday. The famed Kolkata derby in Durand Cup has always been in the news. This year, questions were raised over the draw of the quarterfinals after both teams, despite topping their respective groups, were pitted against each other. Following the knockout draw virtually, Mohun Bagan secretary Srinjoy Bose posted a different set of fixtures on Facebook, which showed Mohun Bagan facing Jamshedpur in Jamshedpur and East Bengal taking on Diamond Harbour FC in Kolkata which was later deleted.

The Durand Cup organising committee announced the fixtures on August 12, pairing East Bengal with Mohun Bagan in Kolkata and Jamshedpur FC against Diamond Harbour FC (both on Sunday), while defending champions NorthEast United take on Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar and Shillong Lajong face Indian Navy in Shillong (both on Saturday).

But within an hour, the organisers confirmed the blockbuster Kolkata Derby for the quarterfinals, altering the fixtures and fuelling speculation about the integrity of the process.

That debate is now behind, and all eyes will be on the action as both teams prepare to battle for the Derby bragging rights.

Past records

While Mohun Bagan have traditionally dominated the derby at the top level, East Bengal claimed the bragging rights in their last meeting in a thrilling 3-2 win in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division last month, albeit with their developmental squads.

At full strength, the script has always been different. Mohun Bagan have beaten East Bengal four times in a row at the top-tier level and last lost to them in the Super Cup on January 19, 2024 (1-3).

In the Durand Cup, the Mariners defeated East Bengal 1-0 in 2023 final to claim a record 17th title, though the Red-and-Golds had edged them 1-0 in the group stage of the same edition.

However, Mohun Bagan are yet to lose to East Bengal in the top-tier Indian Super League, from 10 matches with the Mariners winning nine of them.

In the CFL, however, East Bengal remain unbeaten in derbies for over a decade -- their last loss was in January 2014.

"We are not thinking about past results. Our team also has experience. Derby is always about the given day, always the present day matters. Past results won't have any bearing. Derby is always 50-50," said Souvik Chakrabarti the designated derby skipper for East Bengal on the eve of the match.

Such is the stake that 10 national-team players -- seven from Mohun Bagan and three from East Bengal -- have not joined the senior camp ahead of the derby.

Mohun Bagan have held back Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad and Vishal Kaith.

East Bengal have retained Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzón was respectful of Mohun Bagan but sounded confident.

"Mohun Bagan have a lot of quality players, lot of respect for them. They are champions for a reason. We know that tomorrow is going to be a tough game for both sides," he said, before adding: "Our team is much stronger than what it was last year.

"This is probably the biggest Asian rivalry -- a game of emotions, passion and involvement. What we can control is what we can do on the pitch, keeping all the external factors outside. If we can control the small things, hopefully we can bring cheer to the fans."

Rashid setback and Colaco class

East Bengal meanwhile face a setback with their star Palestinian recruit Mohammed Rashid, who has shored up their defensive midfield, ruled out after returning home following his father's demise. Rashid has flown back home.

In his absence, Miguel Ferreira and Hamid Yahdad will be tasked with controlling the midfield. Yahdad has been in fine form, scoring in back-to-back matches, while Mumbai City recruit Bipin Singh has also impressed with two goals.

Both teams advanced comfortably from the group stages. East Bengal scored 12 goals and conceded only once against South United, Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force, while Mohun Bagan netted 12 and conceded twice against tougher opposition in Mohammedan Sporting, newly-promoted I-League side Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FC.

The Mariners have retained their core from the past two seasons and strengthened further with the signing of Tekcham Abhishek Singh among others.

Their backline will be marshalled by Ashish Rai, Alberto Rodríguez and Abhishek Singh, while the midfield boasts the experienced quartet of Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa and Apuia.

Colaco has been in outstanding form, joint top-scorer of the tournament with five goals alongside NorthEast United's Alaeddine Ajaraie.

Up front, Australian strikers Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren provide a lethal edge, both scoring in their 5-1 rout of Diamond Harbour FC in the group stage.

Kick-off: 7 PM IST.

