The Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, has been cancelled because of the prevailing unrest in the city. The decision was taken following a meeting between the Kolkata Police officials and organisers of the tournament. "Both the teams will be awarded a point each, while the fans will get full refund for the tickets they bought," an official told PTI.

It is also learnt that all the Durand Cup matches slated in Kolkata could be shifted to Jamshedpur. An official communication is awaited.

There has been widespread protests following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association called for a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest the rape and murder of their colleague.

