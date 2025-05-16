Borussia Dortmund can take the "final step" in their miraculous run to the Bundesliga top four with a big win at home against Holstein Kiel on Saturday. After a 2-0 loss at RB Leipzig in March, Dortmund were 11th and did not look like finishing in the top half of the table, let alone the top four. But since then, Dortmund have won six and drawn one of their seven games, putting the chance of qualifying for the Champions League through a top-four finish firmly in their own hands ahead of Saturday's final Bundesliga matchday.

With third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt playing at fourth-placed Freiburg, fifth-placed Dortmund have a simple assignment against Kiel, who have already been relegated.

Dortmund need to win by three goals to guarantee a spot in the top four regardless of other results, although a two-goal victory is likely to be enough.

If Frankfurt beat Freiburg or draw, Dortmund will also be through to the top four, provided they beat Kiel.

Champions League qualification is crucial for Dortmund, who rely heavily on European income to compete.

Missing the competition, a year after reaching the final, would dent Dortmund's short-term ambitions and maybe lead to player sales.

The excellent form will all but ensure Niko Kovac, Dortmund's third coach this season, remains in the dugout next year.

"Before, we were reliant on other results: now we've got our own say. We want to win and we have to win. When we do it, then we've done a good job, but it'll be damn tough.

"It's a nice feeling to be up there again," Kovac said of Dortmund's chances, but added "we worked long enough towards it, but now it's about taking the last step, but that last step can sometimes be the hardest".

The coach said his side wanted to reach the top four on their own and would not be focused on what was happening in the parallel match.

"First things first, we need to win. We don't need to turn our eyes towards Freiburg -- they need to turn their eyes to us."

Kiel may have been relegated in their debut Bundesliga season, but already beat Dortmund 4-2 back in January and will not want to sign off from the top flight with a whimper.

Kiel's American left-back John Tolkin told AFP on Thursday his side will turn Dortmund's hunger for goals to their advantage.

"We have a lot to play for as well, for pride, for our fans, and to prove to ourselves we belong in this league.

"We're gonna look to get after them, spoil the party a little bit. If we can be the spoilers and have a win the last game of the season, that'd be awesome."

One to watch: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Red-hot striker Serhou Guirassy has been the centrepiece of Borussia Dortmund's stunning late-season run to within touching distance of the top four.

Guirassy has eight goals in his last five games in all competitions and has only failed to find the net once in his past six league matches.

Whether in big wins or tight affairs, with either foot or his head, Guirassy's reliability in finding the net for Dortmund earned the 29-year-old the nickname 'life insurance' from coach Kovac.

The Guinean, who arrived in Dortmund after scoring 28 goals in 28 league games for Stuttgart last season, has silenced those who called him a one-season wonder.

He has 33 goals in all competitions this season, putting him behind only Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Raphina among players in Europe's top five leagues.

Key stats

25 - Harry Kane has 25 league goals this season, five ahead of next-best Serhou Guirassy, and is odds on to top the goalscoring charts for the second season in a row.

7 - Hamburg will return to the top flight next season after seven campaigns in the second flight.

0 - Freiburg have never played Champions League football, but can qualify with a win at home against Frankfurt on Saturday.

Fixtures (Saturday 1330 GMT)

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich, Heidenheim v Werder Bremen, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Wolfsburg, Augsburg v Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund v Holstein Kiel, RB Leipzig v Stuttgart, Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen, St Pauli v Bochum

