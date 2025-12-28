Diogo Jota's children served as mascots during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves as the two clubs paid tribute to the former Portugal footballer, who was killed in a car accident in July. Jota played for Wolves before joining Liverpool in 2020. This was the first time the two teams faced each other since Jota's death, and both sets of fans paid their respects to the forward by chanting his name in the 20th minute. Two of his three children-Dinis and Duarte-were mascots for the game, with his wife Rute Cardoso also in attendance. Liverpool had earlier retired the number 20 shirt worn by Jota after he and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car accident.

Diogo Jota's kids led the players onto the pitch in a match between his former clubs. pic.twitter.com/muxA5nY8IL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2025

Coming to the match, Liverpool registered a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing English Premier League after securing a close 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday.

With this win, Liverpool climbed into the top four with 32 points from 18 matches. They have won 10 games, lost six, and drawn two in the ongoing Premier League season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two points from 18 matches. Wolves have lost 16 games and drawn two.

Liverpool started brightly when in-form striker Hugo Ekitike hit the woodwork, before Wolves' Mateus Mane blazed over on the counterattack.

It was Liverpool who opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Ryan Gravenberch drilled past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, before striker Hugo set up Florian Wirtz to score his first goal of the season. Liverpool headed into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

In the first half, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser on a day when both sets of fans paid tribute to their former forward Diogo Jota, at their first meeting since his passing in July.

In the second half, Wolves refused to go down, with Santiago Bueno's scrappy finish in the 51st minute from a corner inducing some anxiety among the home supporters. However, Liverpool held on to a 2-1 lead, ultimately winning the match at home and extending their unbeaten run to seven games.

The victory has lifted Liverpool, at least temporarily, above Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League, while Wolves remain 16 points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

(With ANI inputs)