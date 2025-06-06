Ange Postecoglou insisted he was proud of his turbulent Tottenham reign despite being sacked on Friday as the Australian claimed he had defied the odds by ending the club's trophy drought. Postecoglou led Tottenham to their first silverware for 17 years just 16 days ago when they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final in Bilbao. But securing a lucrative place in next season's Champions League by winning Tottenham's first European prize since 1984 wasn't enough to save Postecoglou. The Australian paid the price for presiding over Tottenham's 17th place finish in the Premier League, which ranked as their worst top-flight season since they were relegated in 1976-77.

Despite the numerous problems that rocked Tottenham during his two-season spell, including injuries to a host of key players, Postecoglou was adamant he had relished the battle to finally deliver a trophy in difficult circumstances.

"There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible," the 59-year-old said in a statement after his sacking.

"When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride.

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

"Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

"That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream."

- 'We are forever connected' -

Postecoglou, hired from Celtic exactly two years ago, endured months of speculation over his future as Tottenham spluttered through their dismal domestic campaign.

He had hoped Tottenham's first silverware since the 2008 League Cup would spare him from the axe.

But Postecoglou returned from a family holiday in Greece to discover chairman Daniel Levy had made his ruthless move amid reports of the club's interest in Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Fulham manager Marco Silva and Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner.

As his team slumped towards a woeful 22 defeats from 38 league games this term, Postecoglou clashed with Tottenham fans, who criticised his overly-attacking tactics.

The Europa League triumph softened the relationship and he was serenaded on multiple occasions at the trophy parade, with players backing him to stay after a 4-1 home defeat against Brighton in what proved to be his last match.

Postecoglou, who delivered on his bold boast that he always wins a trophy in his second year, had jokingly told fans at the parade that the third season is always better than the second in television programmes, a reference to his desire to stay in charge.

He won't get that opportunity, but he believes his successor will benefit from his work in north London.

"We have laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them," he said.

"I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.

"I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special. We are forever connected."

