Defending Champions Portugal Qualify For Euro 2020

Updated: 17 November 2019 23:12 IST

Portugal became the 17th nation to qualify for next year's multi-host tournament, which kicks off in Rome on June 12, joining the likes of world champions France, Spain, Italy and England.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal as reigning champions Portugal secured their place at the Euro 2020 finals on Sunday with a 2-0 victory away to Luxembourg. Bruno Fernandes struck the opening goal on 39 minutes before Ronaldo tapped in a scrappy second late on to clinch second place in Group B behind winners Ukraine, who drew 2-2 in Serbia.

Fernando Santos' side knew they would book their place at Euro 2020 with a win or by matching Serbia's result from their game in Belgrade.

But Portugal were made to work hard on a heavy pitch by a Luxembourg team ranked 96th in the world that notably held France to a 0-0 draw in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Fernandes broke the deadlock before half-time, controlling Bernardo Silva's pinpoint pass expertly before lashing in from 20 yards.

Ronaldo, who smacked in a hat-trick in Thursday's 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania, moved to the brink of his international century four minutes from time.

Silva's far-post cross was forced towards goal by Diogo Jota, with Anthony Moris getting a hand to the ball before Ronaldo turned in from the goalline.

Iranian striker Ali Daei holds the world record with 109 international goals scored between 1993 and 2006.

Highlights
  • Portugal secured their place at the Euro 2020 finals on Sunday
  • Portugal became the 17th nation to qualify for next year's tournament
  • Portugal were made to work hard on a heavy pitch by Luxembourg
