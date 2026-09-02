Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro met Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan during her visit to the state, with their interaction quickly turning into a conversation about Kerala's love for CR7. Chief minister shared the interaction on Instagram. The Chief Minister told Elma that Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge fan following in Kerala. He also revealed that he himself is a big fan of the Portuguese football superstar. During the warm interaction, the Chief Minister spoke about the deep admiration Malayali football fans have for Ronaldo.

Elma assured him that she would convey Kerala's message of love and support to her brother.

After exchanging pleasantries, Elma had a request of her own. She asked the Chief Minister if she could take a photograph with him. The Chief Minister readily obliged, bringing the brief but warm interaction to a close.

Ronaldo chasing big milestone

Currently in Al-Nassr colours, Ronaldo is chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 goals, currently sitting on 978 goals, finding the net in his side's 2-1 win over Al-Tawooun last Friday. 'CR7' was last seen in action for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which saw his team get eliminated in the round of 16 in July.

A late Mikel Merino strike helped Spain clinch the quarterfinal spot with a 1-0 win in a match that was expected to feature goals, with the likes of Bruno, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ronaldo featuring in the match.

Ronaldo, playing his last-ever FIFA World Cup as he announced ahead of the Spain clash, was once again made to leave with the pitch with sorrow on his face and tears in his eyes as a late winner from Mikel Merino and plenty of missed chances by his side, including from him and Bruno Fernandes saw Portugal suffer again, marking the end of legendary striker's career at the grandest stage of the sport. The football legend ended his WC career with 11 goals and became the first player to score in six successive WC tournaments.

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