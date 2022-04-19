Story ProgressBack to home
Cristiano Ronaldo's Newborn Boy Dies, Says "We Will Always Love You"
Taking to Instagram, Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of his newborn boy.
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to announce that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez's newborn baby boy died. The Manchester United striker also revealed that the couple's baby girl survived the birth. Taking to Instagram, he announced, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
