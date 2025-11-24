Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, gave football players half his age an inferiority complex as he scored a mind-blowing bicycle kick goal, proving exactly why he is still rated among the best players in the game. Ronaldo, in a match between Al-Nassr and Al Khaleej on Sunday, gave another demonstration of his enduring quality by scoring from a bicycle kick for his club in the Saudi Pro League.

No longer in the spotlight of European leagues, the Portugal superstar met a cross from the right wing with an acrobatic volley that was too fierce for the goalkeeper to keep out. The goal crowned Al-Nassr's 4-1 win over Al Khaleej.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had just returned from international duty with Portugal, during which he was sent off against Ireland but celebrated his country's qualification for the World Cup. If he features, it will be a record sixth appearance in the World Cup.

It isn't the first time that Ronaldo has scored such an acrobatic goal. Over the years, he has built a reputation of being one of the greatest goalscorers in the game, while also being a scorer of great goals. The goal for Al-Nassr reminded fans of his famous UEFA Champions League goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2017-2018 season, over seven years ago.

As for the match, Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Felix put Al-Nassr ahead in the 39th minute before Wesley doubled the lead in the 42nd minute. Al Khaleej's Murad Al-Hawsawi scored his team's only goal just two minutes after the start of the second half.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane added another goal to Al-Nassr's tally in the 77th minute before Ronaldo's acrobatic effort sealed the game 4-1 in stoppage time.

The four-goal rout makes it the longest streak of games that Al-Nassr has scored in, extending the tally to 62 matches. So far in the campaign, Al-Nassr remain undefeated, with 30 goals to their name, winning all 9 matches since the start of the season.

With AP Inputs