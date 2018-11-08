 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Out Of Portugal Squad For UEFA Nations League

Updated: 08 November 2018 20:51 IST

Portugal face Italy in Milan on November 17 and host Poland three days later in Guimaraes.

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Out Of Portugal Squad For UEFA Nations League
Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in the Portugal team for games against Italy and Poland. © AFP

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the sidelines again as expected by Portugal coach Fernando Santos who named his squad on Thursday for Nations League games against Italy and Poland. Ronaldo was initially left off Portugal's squads earlier this season as he tried to settle into life in Turin following his summer move from Real Madrid. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent much of last month vehemently denying allegations of rape.

A former American model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, accused Ronaldo of raping her on June 13, 2009, just before he joined Real Madrid from Manchester United.

When asked about Ronaldo's absence, Santos said: "The only thing I can say is that he deserves winning the Ballon d'Or. It would be a travesty if he didn't win it.

"That's all that matters now."

Portugal face Italy in Milan on November 17 and host Poland three days later in Guimaraes.

Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton/ENG), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Claudio Ramos (Tondela)

Defenders: Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Juventus/ITA), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Luis Neto (Zenit Saint-Petersburg/RUS), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Midfielders: Andre Gomes (Everton/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Joao Mario (Inter Milan/ITA), Pizzi (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich/GER), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Bruma (RB Leipzig/GER), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Andre Silva (Sevilla/ESP), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS)

Comments
Topics : Portugal Italy Poland Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Portugal coach Fernando Santos named his squad on Thursday
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has not been included in the team
  • Portugal face Italy in Milan on November 17
Related Articles
Manchester United Stun Juventus As Manchester City, Real Madrid Enjoy Big Champions League Wins
Manchester United Stun Juventus As Manchester City, Real Madrid Enjoy Big Champions League Wins
Champions League: Alexis Sanchez Gives Manchester United Options At Juventus
Champions League: Alexis Sanchez Gives Manchester United Options At Juventus
Rohit Sharma Questions Real Madrid President After Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Reason For Leaving Club
Rohit Sharma Questions Real Madrid President After Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Reason For Leaving Club
'I Was No Longer Indispensable' At Real Madrid, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Rocket Gives Juventus Scrappy Win At Empoli
Cristiano Ronaldo Rocket Gives Juventus Scrappy Win At Empoli
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.