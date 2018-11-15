Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Rs 25 Lakh On Wine To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday In London

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and eight-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. watched world number one Novak Djokovic beat John Isner at the O2 Arena in London. On the same day Ronaldo celebrated the first birthday of his youngest daughter Alana Martina, with a sweet social media post. "Happy birthday, dear princess! One year of bliss! Love you!" he shared, along with a picture of her older twin siblings. Subsequently, Ronaldo reportedly spent an astonishing amount of 27,000 British pounds on two bottles of wine (a little over Rs 25 lakh).

As per The Sun, Ronaldo spent 18,000 pounds on a bottle of Richebourg Grand Cru, which happens to be the world's most expensive wine before splashing more cash on a 1982 Pomerol Petrus, priced at 9,000 pounds.

Ronaldo and his family were at celebrity hotspot Scott's to celebrate the first birthday his daughter with Georgina.

A source told the newspaper that Ronaldo was in a great mood and wanted to celebrate the first birthday of his daughter Alana Martina in style.

The source further revealed to the newspaper that Ronaldo and his family were in the restaurant for just 15 minutes and while the sum of 27,000 pounds didn't matter to the Portuguese at all, it became a huge topic of discussion in the restaurant.

Ronaldo isn't a part of the Portugal squad that is presently preparing to play Italy and Poland in the UEFA Nations League. For club Juventus, however, the 33-year-old has been in sublime form, netting on eight occasions already as the Italian champions currently hold the top spot in the Serie A.

Ronaldo is not back in action again until November 24, when table-topping Juve welcome SPAL to Turin.