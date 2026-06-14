Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo hit the ground running as he participated in a training session along with the rest of his Portugal teammates ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match against DR Congo on June 17. Cristiano Ronaldo posted multiple photos on his Instagram account showing him training with his Portugal teammates at their camp in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Portugal captain featured in both warm-up matches against Chile and Nigeria but did not find the net, while his team won both encounters 2-1. Speaking before the team's departure to the United States on June 12, the 41-year-old declared his fitness while responding to questions from reporters, saying, as quoted by ESPN, "Physically? I'm fine - have you not seen my matches?"

Ronaldo also expressed satisfaction with his team's preparations for the World Cup, which is being played across the US, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19. "It has been good but tiring because we've worked hard," Ronaldo said.

"We've had the upper hand in our matches, but what matters most is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first game, and then when the pressure really starts to mount - that's when we'll see the true champions," the Portugal star added.

Ronaldo holds the record for the most appearances (227) and goals (143) in men's international football. He is now aiming to win the only major trophy that has eluded his career.

Asked if Portugal are frontrunners to clinch the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo said: "We'll only know at the end."

Ronaldo said Portugal are excited for the World Cup, describing it as a special tournament like the European Championship, and added that the team will go in with hope and optimism.

"We're really looking forward to it; we know the World Cup is always a special tournament, just like the European Championship, so we're heading there full of hope," he said.

Portugal have yet to win the FIFA World Cup, with their best result coming in 1966 when they finished third. However, they enter the tournament with a strong squad, led by players such as Bruno Fernandes, who is coming off an excellent season with Manchester United.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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