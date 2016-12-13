 
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Ballon d'Or Win Clouded by Fraud Allegations

Updated: 13 December 2016 16:44 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, who picked up his fourth footballer of the year award on Monday, says the allegations have been hard to bear for himself and his loved ones.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time in his career. © AFP

Paris:

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo says his Ballon d'Or victory celebrations have been tarnished by allegations of tax fraud.

Ronaldo, who picked up his fourth footballer of the year award on Monday, says the allegations have been hard to bear for himself and his loved ones.

They also "partly spoiled the pleasure" of winning his fourth Ballon d'Or.

"It would be a lie to say otherwise," he told France Football magazine in an interview published in part by the sports daily L'Equipe.

Twelve European newspapers have published excerpts of the so-called Football Leaks dossier, based on documents obtained by the German weekly Der Spiegel, including allegations concerning Ronaldo and other top footballers.



According to the reports, the Portuguese striker used tax havens to stash away 150 million euros ($160 million) he earned from image rights, an accusation he denies.

"Obviously this has not been good for me," he said.

"It is hard not only for me but also for the people who are near me: my family, my son, all those who work with me."

Topics : Football Real Madrid Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or
  • He won the 2015-16 Champions League with Real Madrid
  • He won Euro 2016 with Portugal
