 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Declared 20 Million Euros in Swiss Banks - Newspaper

Updated: 11 December 2016 19:51 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo earned 203.7 million euros outside of Spain and 23.5 million inside the country, according to a copy of his 2015 tax return obtained by daily newspaper El Mundo

Cristiano Ronaldo Declared 20 Million Euros in Swiss Banks - Newspaper
Cristiano Ronaldo is battling allegations of tax evasion. © AFP

Madrid:

Cristiano Ronaldo declared income of over 225 million euros in 2015, including 20 million euros held in 22 Swiss bank accounts, a Spanish newspaper reported Sunday as the Real Madrid star battles accusations of tax evasion.

The Portuguese international earned 203.7 million euros outside of Spain and 23.5 million inside the country, according to a copy of his 2015 tax return obtained by daily newspaper El Mundo.

The figures match the details of the player's income published Thursday by the player's management company Gestifute, which argued they show Ronaldo was in compliance with Spain's tax authority.

But El Mundo provided a more detailed breakdown of his finances. 

It said he had 20 million euros in Swiss banks -- the vast majority, more than 17 million euros, in three accounts at Swiss private bank Mirabaud. The rest of his money in the country was held in 19 accounts in regional Swiss bank St. Galler Kantonalbank.

The player had just 33,452 euros in five bank accounts in his native Portugal, the newspaper added.

Ronaldo had 14 million euros invested in 19 SICAVs -- an investment fund similar to mutual funds -- in Luxembourg, the newspaper added.

The rest of his foreign holdings was made up of shares, bonds and real estate.

Ronaldo's finances have been in the spotlight after an international consortium of media organisations claimed earlier this month that a huge data leak involving 18 million documents showed the player hid 150 million euros from image rights in the British Virgin Islands.

Spanish tax authorities are investigating the allegations.

Ronaldo, 31, denies wrongdoing and said after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund that "he who owes nothing isn't afraid".

The financial details released by his management company last week relate only to 2015 and Spanish tax authorities are reportedly focusing on possible irregularities in his tax declarations as a non-resident between 2011 and 2014.

Topics : Football Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Real Madrid
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly declared 20 million euros in Swiss banks
  • Newspaper El Mundo has published a detailed breakdown of his finances
  • Ronaldo earned over 225 million euros in 2015
Related Articles
'Spectacular' Year For Cristiano, Says Ronaldo
'Spectacular' Year For Cristiano, Says Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Treble Fires Real Madrid to Club World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Treble Fires Real Madrid to Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 500th Goal as Real Madrid Reach Final
FIFA Club World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 500th Goal as Real Madrid Reach Final
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.