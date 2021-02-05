Cristiano Ronaldo, officially the top goal-scorer in the history of football, celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday. Ronaldo, who is the one of the most followed celebrities on social media, received wishes from all around the world, with fans praising his incredible achievements for both club and country in his long career. Apart from winning five Champions League with two different clubs -- Real Madrid (4) and Manchester United (1), Ronaldo has also won two major trophies -- Euros and UEFA Nations League -- with his country Portugal and has scored 102 international goals so far. He is currently second in the list of most international goals and needs only eight more goals to surpass former Iran player Ali Daei, who currently holds the world record with 109 goal to his name.

Here's how fans flocked the social media to their greetings:

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36... nobody will forget the legacy he has set in football. The greatest player of all time.



pic.twitter.com/E0ljFirOl5 — TC. (@totalcristiano) February 4, 2021

Happy Birthday to my Idol, the GOAT, thank you for those wonderful memories #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/kKWuiSfOdC — Kathan Gor (@kathan_gor) February 5, 2021

O Captain, My Captain!



There's nothing I love more than you in this world. Keep pushing on your limits. Keep reaching new heights. Keep breaking records after records.



Happy Birthday Cris #CristianoRonaldo #HappyBirthdaycr7 pic.twitter.com/t2CbXjEIt8 — RHIT (@The_Cinephile_) February 4, 2021

Uno.. Dos.. Tres.. #HalaMadrid The magical moment. #GOAT Happy Birthday Idolo #CristianoRonaldo



The best player ever in the history of Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/YBZqbVPCeD — (@20GUNNY) February 5, 2021

The five-time Balon d'Or winner Ronaldo also leads the goal-scoring charts in the Champions League. After spending nine seasons at Spanish giants Real Madrid, Ronaldo moved to Italian powerhouse Juventus and continued with his scintillating goal-scoring form, becoming the fastest to score 50 goals in Serie A.

Ronaldo scored a goal during the Italian Super Cup clash between Juventus and Napoli to officially become the greatest goal scorer in the history of football, surpassing the tally of Austrian legend Josef Bican. Ronaldo found the net for the 760th in his senior career and led his side to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Napoli.

Ronaldo will be back in action when Juventus host third-placed AS Roma on Saturday in Serie A. After winning nine straight league titles, Juventus haven't had the kind of start they would have wanted this season and are currently placed fourth on the points table with 39 points from 19 games and have a game in hand against those sitting above them.