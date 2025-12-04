At the tender age of 16, Hertha Berlin's defensive midfield sensation, Kennet Eichhorn, is not only tearing up the record books in Germany but has also ignited a transfer war among Europe's biggest clubs. Dubbed the 'next Toni Kroos,' the teenager's recent historic goal in the DFB-Pokal has only intensified the pursuit, making clubs across Europe recalibrate their focus on the teenage sensation currently playing in the Bundesliga 2.

Kennet Eichhorn, born in 2009, is primarily deployed as a defensive midfielder for Hertha BSC in the second-tier German league. Standing at 6'1" (1.86m), he has rapidly progressed through Hertha's youth ranks and established himself in the senior team, becoming the fulcrum on the pitch, responsible for the transition from attack to defence, and vice versa.

The comparisons to Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos stem from his style of play, which exhibits elegance, composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and a remarkable ability to radiate calm in the midfield, which also rubs off on his teammates. He is regarded as an intelligent player with a strong awareness of the game, focusing on organising play from deep. He made history by becoming the youngest-ever debutant in the 2. Bundesliga at 16 years and 14 days old.

He scored his first senior goal for Hertha BSC in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), during a dominant 6-1 victory over Kaiserslautern. In the process, he became the youngest goalscorer in the post-war history of the DFB-Pokal, breaking former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham's record. He also became Hertha's youngest-ever goalscorer.

What Makes Kennet Eichhorn Special?

Exceptional Talent & Mentality: Teammates and coaches describe him as an "incredible, exceptional talent" and commend his mental focus and dedication. He was praised for working hard to improve his physique when questions were raised about his resilience a few years ago.

Rapid Integration: Despite his age, he has become a first-team regular, making multiple appearances in the 2. Bundesliga and captaining the Germany Under-17 national team in all four of his appearances to date, scoring twice in the European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.

Kennet Eichhorn (16) vs. Kaiserslautern:



90 minutes

1 goal

1 chance created

2 shots

12 ball recoveries

6-1 win



A complete @HerthaBSC demolition that saw Eichhorn stand out.



16 years old and on to the DFB Pokal quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/MvrzSO8Rb1 — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) December 3, 2025

German Talent Available At A 'Bargain'

Kennet Eichhorn has been described as a "bargain" because of his current release clause. While Hertha's reported asking price for foreign clubs is around €20 million, reports indicate a potentially tempting release clause, possibly around €10-12 million, but on certain 'conditions'.

Over the last few months, the interest in Eichhorn has progressed with "unprecedented" ferocity, with a host of European powerhouses tracking his progress. German giants like Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are reportedly leading the domestic chase, with Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayer Leverkusen also interested in the midfielder.

Some top European clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City, as well as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.

The most recent developments in his situation suggest that Hertha are looking to tie Eichhorn to a new long-term contract while also removing the release clause.