Cristiano Ronaldo, an all-time great in the football landscape, has become the first footballer in the world to be designated a 'billionaire'. Ronaldo reached the milestone after signing a new contract with Al-Nassr, the club he plays for in the Saudi Pro League. Although Ronaldo always had to compete with Lionel Messi for top laurels in the sport, this is one aspect of the game where the Portuguese has now taken a significant lead. Messi and Ronaldo had similar earnings and brand value for the most part of their career before the Portuguese decided to join the cash-rich Saudi Pro League in 2023, while Messi went to the Major League Soccer in the United States of America.

At the Saudi Pro League club, Ronaldo earns the highest average annual pay for a sportsperson. Since earnings in Saudi Arabia are also tax-free, Ronaldo gets to take home a fatter cheque in comparison to what he used to earn at European clubs like Real Madrid or Manchester United.

A Breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo's Earnings:

Putting the various sources of his net worth together, Bloomberg has claimed that Ronaldo's net worth has grown to USD 1.4 billion. The report claims that Ronaldo, now aged 40, earned over USD 550 million in salary between 2002 and 2023, when he played football in Europe.

In terms of brand endorsements, the report states that a decade-long Nike deal earns Ronaldo a whopping USD 18 million annually, and other endorsements with brands like Armani and Castrol add over USD 175 million to his net worth.

Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has earned around USD 200 million yearly in tax-free salary and bonuses. A signing bonus of USD 30 million was also involved in the deal.

The deal that put him over the billion-dollar mark was reportedly a contract extension that he signed with Al-Nassr in June 2025. It has been said that the new contract is worth over USD 400 million. He has also received a 15% stake in Al-Nassr as part of the new deal.

With an unmatched social media presence (over 660 million Instagram followers), an impressive real estate portfolio, and multiple business investments, Ronaldo is set to remain among the top-earning sportspersons in the world, even long after his retirement.