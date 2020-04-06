Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Bundesliga Leaders Bayern Munich To Resume Training

Updated: 06 April 2020 09:32 IST

Bayern Munich said that the training will be held in private with no members of the public allowed.

Coronavirus: Bundesliga Leaders Bayern Munich To Resume Training
Bayern Munich said on Sunday that players will return to training on Monday. © AFP

Bayern Munich said on Sunday that players will return to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus. Bayern led the table by four points when the season was halted on March 13. "The Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday, April 6," said a statement from the club. "This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. "It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed."

German football league officials had already advised a break in training until Sunday at the earliest.

Bayern said that training will be held in private with no members of the public allowed.

"In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the Bayern training ground," added the statement.

More than 1,300 people have died in Germany from the coronavirus.

Last month, Bayern Munich had handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023.

Flick, a former assistant to Germany coach Joachim Loew, took the reins at Bayern in November after his predecessor Niko Kovac was sacked.

Initially hired as an interim solution, the 55-year-old led Bayern from fourth back to the top of the table, and was rewarded with a contract until the end of this season.

With 18 wins in 21 competitive matches at the helm, Flick put Bayern on course for a record-extending eighth successive Bundesliga title before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

