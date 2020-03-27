Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Bundesliga Big 4 Pledge Financial Aid For Rivals

Updated: 27 March 2020 11:37 IST

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig said they would make 20 million euros available for crisis-hit clubs in Germany's top to divisions.

Coronavirus: Bundesliga Big 4 Pledge Financial Aid For Rivals
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said they want to show that football stands together. © AFP

Four of Germany's biggest football clubs have pledged 20 million euros ($22 million) to help Bundesliga rivals facing financial difficulty in the coronavirus crisis, the German Football League (DFL) announced Thursday. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig -- all of whom qualified for this season's Champions League -- said they would make the funds available for crisis-hit clubs in the top two German divisions, which are run by the DFL. "This decision underlines the fact that solidarity is not an empty word in the Bundesliga," said DFL president Christian Seifert.

"The DFL is very grateful to the four Champions League participants."

The four clubs will forego 12.5 million euros of their remaining share of next season's TV rights revenues, and add a further 7.5 million euros from their own reserves.

The DFL itself will be responsible for deciding how the money is distributed among clubs in the top two divisions.

"In these difficult times, it is important that the stronger shoulders support the weaker shoulders. We want to show that football stands together," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

"We always said that we wanted to show solidarity when clubs fall into difficulty due to this extraordinary situation and through no fault of their own," said his Dortmund counterpart Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The Dortmund CEO had previously caused outrage by arguing that clubs who had made "financial and sporting mistakes" in recent years should not be bailed out by richer rivals.

In a country where few clubs are financed by billionaire investors, many Bundesliga stalwarts are concerned for their futures in the crisis.

Players at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen have offered to forego wages in order to ease the financial burden on the club, while Schalke's head of marketing Alexander Jobst has said that "the existence of the club" is at stake.

With the league suspended until at least the end of April, most clubs are hoping that the season can be played out behind closed doors in the summer to avoid severe losses in TV revenues.

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness warned Thursday that if no games were held before the end of the year, "the league's entire basis of existence will be threatened".

"Right now, solidarity needs to be lived, not just talked about," Hoeness told Kicker magazine.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bayern München Bayern München Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Germany's four biggest clubs offered help to crisis-hit clubs
  • They have pledged 20 million euros to smaller clubs
  • Many clubs in Germany are concerned about their future amid the crisis
Related Articles
Coronavirus: UEFA Postpones Next Weeks Champions League, Europa League Matches
Coronavirus: UEFA Postpones Next Week's Champions League, Europa League Matches
Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Bayern Munich Go Clear At Top As Bundesliga Faces Coronavirus Threat
Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Bayern Munich Go Clear At Top As Bundesliga Faces Coronavirus Threat
Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim Players Conclude A Goal Fest In Bizarre Manner. Watch
Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim Players Conclude A Goal Fest In Bizarre Manner. Watch
Offensive Banner Sparks Bizarre End To Bayern Munich Rout
Offensive Banner Sparks Bizarre End To Bayern Munich Rout
Jon Bon Jovi Impressed By Bayern Munich Beating Chelsea "On The Power Of Whisky And Beer"
Jon Bon Jovi Impressed By Bayern Munich Beating Chelsea "On The Power Of Whisky And Beer"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.