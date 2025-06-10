Indian football's disaster run continued as it lost to Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup qualifier in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The loss has put India's chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in jeopardy. The loss adds to India's recent poor performances - loss against Thailand and draw with Bangladesh at home. India are currently 127th in FIFA ranking while Hong Kong are 153rd. The loss left Parth Jindal, owner of ISL club Benglauru FC, fuming.

"This is completely unacceptable @IndianFootball - just not good enough under any circumstances - deep introspection needed by the AIFF - this is not what all of us lovers and backers of Indian football have spent our hard earned money and effort to witness - get a manager and a system that works - it's high time - there is too much effort to see a result like this," Jindal posted on X.

Both India and Hong Kong have had their moments but neither side could convert in a tightly contested first half of this crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier. In the injury time of the second half, The referee awarded Hong Kong the penalty after India custodian Vishal Kaith came out of the goalline and tried to palm the ball to safety, only to end up hitting Michael Udebuluzor.

Pereira (90+4) stepped up to take the spot kick and shot the ball to the right of Kaith, who was also shown a yellow card for his injury-time foul.

Earlier, India coach Manolo Marquez kept out veteran striker Sunil Chhetri from the starting XI.

A sea of red packed the stands at the newly built Kai Tak Stadium but despite the strong home support, India did pretty well to create a few chances in the first half, even though Hong Kong enjoyed more possession.

But, as has been the trend with them in recent times, the lack of finishing has again let the Blue Tigers down in the first 45 minutes.

Among the opportunities that came their way before the half time break, the Indians came closest in the 35th minute but Ashique Kuruniyan shot the ball wide from a close range after Liston Colaco ran down the left to provide him a nice cross.

Meanwhile, after having received medical attention after getting injured, Colaco unleashed a powerful long-range shot but it went straight into the keeper's gloves.

Hong Kong also grew in confidence as the game approached the half time. The home team could have taken the lead from a free-kick had it not been for a timely clearance by Asish Rai from goal-mouth after custodian Vishal Kaith was beaten.

Kuruniyan, who has otherwise performed his job admirably on the flanks, looked to have got another chance to break the deadlock some minutes into the second half, but could not.

Soon after, coach Manolo Marquez brought on India's all-time highest goal-scorer Sunil Chhetri alongside Naorem Singh in place of Kuruniyan and Brandon Fernandes.

India created chances in the second half too, including in the 81st minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte found Chhetri with a brilliant cutback inside the Hong Kong box, but the veteran striker was not able to connect it well.