Como took another step towards a historic qualification for the Champions League after cruising to a 5-0 victory over lowly Pisa on Sunday. Assane Diao set Como on their way in the seventh minute with a fine low drive, and further strikes from Tasos Douvakis, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz and Maximo Perrone ensured a fifth straight win in Italy's top flight. Ambitious Como have never played European football but the team coached by Cesc Fabregas sit fourth, three points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo on Saturday. Roma can draw level on points with Juve with a home win over Lecce later on Sunday.

Before kick-off, Como held a minute's silence, during which fans broke out into applause, for their late billionaire co-owner Michael Hartono, who died at the age of 86 on Thursday.

Indonesian Hartono and his brother Robert, owners of tobacco giant Djarum which was founded by their father in the 1950s, bought Como in 2019 when the club was in Italy's third division.

Como had far too much for Pisa who look set to go straight back down to Serie B after promotion last season.

Pisa sit bottom of the division, nine points behind Lecce who are just outside the relegation zone.

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