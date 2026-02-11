Como advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia for the first time in 40 years after beating Italian champion Napoli in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Stanislav Lobotka's sudden death spot kick was saved by Como goalkeeper Jean Butez to spark wild celebrations on the field in Naples as Cesc Fabregas' team won 7-6 in the shootout. The game had ended 1-1 in regulation time. Martin Baturina fired Como ahead from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, but Antonio Vergara leveled just after the break.

Napoli came close to a winner when Amir Rrahmani saw a header cleared off the line in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku failed to score for Napoli earlier in the shootout and Maximo Perrone also missed for Como.

Napoli is a six-time winner of the Coppa Italia, most recently in 2020.