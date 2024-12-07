The legendary Chhetri etched his name in the Indian Super League (ISL) record books on Saturday, becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the league's history as he powered Bengaluru FC to a commanding 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters. At 40 years and 126 days, Chhetri became the oldest hat-trick scorer in the ISL history, surpassing Bartholomew Ogbeche who did it for Hyderabad FC against FC Goa at 38 years and 96 days old in January 2023. The former India captain, who retired from international football earlier this year, struck in the 8th, 73rd and 90 8 minutes, while Ryan Williams scored the other goal for the Blues in the 38th minute.

Jesus Jimenez (56th) and Freddy Lallawmawma (67th) were the goal scorers for Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru FC were clinical in converting the limited opportunities that they created, as four of their five shots on target resulted in goals.

The duo of Chhetri and Williams were critical in helping the Blues take a 2-0 advantage in the first-half of the game.

The home side were pressing forward from the onset, exploring a host of opportunities to find the back of the net.

Williams was central in that endeavour, driving to the flank with the ball before lobbing in a precise cross for Chhetri in the eighth minute. The striker timed his run to perfection and thundered in the assist to break the deadlock.

From provider, Williams turned the scorer in the 38th minute. Operating in the final third, Williams received a pass from Edgar Mendez at the edge of the box on the right side. Instead of playing a short pass forward, Williams curled in an excellent shot into the top left corner to add another goal to his side's tally.

Kerala Blasters entered the second half of the match with arguably greater intensity, taking the game to the opposition.

Noah Sadaoui played a key role in that, setting up an assist for Jesus Jimenez in the 56th minute. Jimenez's left footed effort found its way into the centre of the goal to cut the deficit.

With momentum swaying in their favour, Kerala Blasters equalised in the 67th minute. Freddy Lallawmawma's exceptional aerial abilities came to the fore as he scored from a Adrian Luna's cross following a corner.

Bengaluru FC immediately got together and their seasoned frontline took the lead in that. Six minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Chhetri interlinked in the attacking half, as the Argentine orchestrated the goal with his accurate pass from a fast break, picking the latter on the centre of the box. Chhetri deposited the ball into the bottom left corner.

To his credit, Chhetri kept finding himself in goal-scoring opportunities and that was consistent right until the end of the game.

In the added time of the second half, Chinglensana Singh turned to Chhetri following a set piece scenario and the striker was perfectly positioned in the middle of the 18-yard area. His finishing finesse was visible again, as he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to complete a treble of goals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)