Holders Chelsea Draw Manchester United In FA Cup Fifth Round

Updated: 29 January 2019 09:16 IST

Manchester United beat Arsenal in the 4th round and they face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Chelsea, defending FA Cup champions, will face Manchester United in the fifth round. © AFP

Defending champions Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fourth-division side Newport County could meet Manchester City. Manchester United defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week to record an eighth straight victory under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea. Welsh club Newport, who are 14th in League Two, forced a replay at home to Middlesbrough after scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside over the weekend.

Newport beat Premier League opponents Leicester in round three and could book a clash with Pep Guardiola's City if they upset Boro in next week's replay.

Only seven top-flight sides remain in contention, with Crystal Palace handed a trip to Doncaster and Watford away to Portsmouth or QPR, while Wolves and Brighton face fourth-round replays.

Full draw for the fifth round of the English FA Cup conducted on Monday:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or QPR v Watford

Brighton or West Brom v Derby

-- Ties to be played from February 15-18

Highlights
  • Chelsea are the defending FA Cup champions
  • Chelsea will face Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round
  • Only seven top-flight sides remain in contention in the FA Cup
