Leicester, eyeing their first-ever FA Cup title, face eight-time champions Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard mid-season, is eyeing his first title since joining the club. When Tuchel joined Chelsea in January, they were languishing mid-table and nobody would have given them a chance to reach the FA Cup and Champions League finals, So, by reaching two finals inside six months, the German has already surpassed all expectations. Leicester have also performed incredibly well for the second season running under Brendan Rodgers and are two points above Chelsea in the Premier League points table and are aiming to win the FA Cup for the first time in their first final appearance since 1969. No club have appeared in more FA Cup finals without lifting the trophy than Leicester, who have lost four times in the summit clash. Chelsea last lifted the FA Cup trophy, beating Manchester United in 2018. They lost to Arsenal last year in the summit clash and will be making their fourth appearance in the competition's denouement in the last five years.

When will the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match be played?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match will be played on Saturday, May 15.

Where will the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match be played?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match start?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match will start at 09:45 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match will be broadcast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match?

The live streaming of Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup final match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)