 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Chelsea Cancel Premier League Victory Parade After Manchester Attack

Updated: 24 May 2017 19:35 IST

Champions Chelsea cancelled Sunday's Premier League victory parade saying it was "inappropriate" after the Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 dead and more than 60 wounded.

Chelsea Cancel Premier League Victory Parade After Manchester Attack
Chelsea will donate money to a fund for the victims and their families. © AFP

Champions Chelsea cancelled Sunday's Premier League victory parade saying it was "inappropriate" after the Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 dead and more than 60 wounded. "Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester," the club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts go out to all the victims and their families and friends.

"In light of these tragic events we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday."

Chelsea, who have a chance of achieving a domestic double when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, will also donate money to a fund for the victims and their families.

"As a mark of respect our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday," read the statement.

The London club said that they had also taken into account other factors including the raising of the security threat by the British government to its highest level of "critical".

"We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision," Chelsea said.

Arsenal followed suit -- not in announcing a donation -- but cancelling their planned screening of the final at the Emirates Stadium and ruled out a victory parade.

"As always, the safety of our supporters and staff is paramount and we are in close contact with security services," Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said in a statement on the club website.

"After taking their advice we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the screening and potential parade.

"We are sorry for any disappointment this causes but it is in everyone's best interests."

Among those killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of Ariana Grande's pop concert was a girl aged just eight.

Topics : Chelsea Manchester United Football
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chelsea won the 2016-17 EPL title
  • Chelsea have won 6 EPL titles
  • Tottenham Hotspur finished second
Related Articles
Premier League: Misery For Arsenal As Manchester City, Liverpool Book Champions League Berths
Premier League: Misery For Arsenal As Manchester City, Liverpool Book Champions League Berths
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas foils Watford in Chelsea Title Party
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas foils Watford in Chelsea Title Party
Michy Batshuayi's Late Winner Helps Chelsea Secure Premier League Title
Michy Batshuayi's Late Winner Helps Chelsea Secure Premier League Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.