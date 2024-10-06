Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday suffered another early setback in their Bundesliga title defence as they let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with struggling Holstein Kiel. Xabi Alonso's side now have 11 points from six matches, giving Bayern Munich the chance to extend their advantage at the top when they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Victor Boniface put Leverkusen ahead at the BayArena after just four minutes with a left-footed shot from a tight angle.

Exequiel Palacios' break forward had created the opener and the Argentinian was also involved in Leverkusen's second goal four minutes later, passing to Jonas Hofmann on the edge of the area who coolly slotted home.

But Kiel pulled back a goal in first-half stoppage time, underlining the defensive frailties that have plagued Leverkusen this season, as Max Geschwill forced the ball into the net with his left shoulder. The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check.

Leverkusen failed to hold onto their advantage in the second half and Jann-Fiete Arp pulled Kiel level from the penalty spot in the 69th minute and Leverkusen's efforts to find a winning goal proved fruitless.

Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky said the side had lost some of the winning mentality that helped them wrest the title from Bayern last season.

"We were champions because we approached every game like crazy. Today I didn't see the desire to kill the game," the goalkeeper said.

"The lead came too quickly and too easily. You should never give up a 2-0 lead, regardless of whether you're facing Holstein Kiel, AC Milan or Bayern," Hradecky added.

In the capital, Union Berlin streaked into a 2-0 lead against Borussia Dortmund thanks to a penalty from Kevin Vogt and a goal from 23-year-old Belgian forward Yorbe Vertessen.

Norwegian international Julian Ryerson put Dortmund back in contention with a 62nd-minute strike but it was not enough as Dortmund crashed to a 2-1 defeat, leaving them with 10 points from a possible 18 this season.

In other games, Wolfsburg gained a valuable three points in a 3-1 win away to Bochum to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Werder Bremen lost 1-0 at home to Freiburg, who climbed to third.

In Saturday's final game, Jonathan Burkardt scored twice as Mainz won 3-0 away to St Pauli.

Augsburg beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in a mid-table clash on Friday.

On Sunday, RB Leipzig travel to Heidenheim, Bayern visit Frankfurt and then Stuttgart host Hoffenheim.

