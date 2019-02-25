 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Manchester City Beat Chelsea 4-3 On Penalties To Clinch Carabao Cup Title

Updated: 25 February 2019 00:50 IST

Manchester City beat Chelsea 4-3 on penalties to clinch Carabao Cup title.

Manchester City Beat Chelsea 4-3 On Penalties To Clinch Carabao Cup Title
Manchester City beat Chelsea 4-3 on penalties to clinch Carabao Cup title. © AFP

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 4-3 on penalties to clinch the Carabao Cup title on Sunday. The match was tied 0-0 at extra time.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics : Chelsea Manchester City Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Chelsea
Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri Cannot Understand Intense Pressure
Arsenal Face Rennes In Europa League Last 16, Chelsea Draw Dynamo Kiev
Arsenal Face Rennes In Europa League Last 16, Chelsea Draw Dynamo Kiev
FIFA Bans Chelsea For Two Transfer Windows Over Under-Age Signings
FIFA Bans Chelsea For Two Transfer Windows Over Under-Age Signings
Arsenal, Chelsea Cruise Into Europa League Last 16
Arsenal, Chelsea Cruise Into Europa League Last 16
"Not Worried": Under-Fire Maurizio Sarri Doesn
"Not Worried": Under-Fire Maurizio Sarri Doesn't Fear The Sack
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.