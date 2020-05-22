Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Bundesliga Live, Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Updated: 22 May 2020 12:38 IST

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund take on Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday as they try to stay in contention for the title.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday. © AFP

Borussia Dortmund made a statement on football's return, registering a thumping 4-0 win against FC Schalke in the Ruhr derby. However, this weekend's clash against Wolfsburg might not be as easy as Dortmund try to keep pace with leaders Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday's crucial top-two showdown at Signal Iduna Park, although they could be without captain Marco Reus for the remainder of the season due to a thigh injury. The home win over Schalke was all the more impressive as Favre had to reshuffle the Dortmund line-up just before kick-off. A calf injury had ruled out England winger Jadon Sancho, who has 14 league goals and 16 assists this season. Wolfsburg currently sit in sixth position, having gotten the better of Ausburg 2-1 away.

When is the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

The Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga will be played on May 23, Saturday.

Where will the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match be played?

The Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga will be played at the Volkswagen Arena.

What time does the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match begin?

The Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

The Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

The live streaming of the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

  • Borussia Dortmund face Wolfsburg on Saturday
  • The match will take place at the the Volkswagen Arena
  • Both teams won their respective matches last weekend
