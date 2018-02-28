 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Brazilian Team Doctor In Paris To Assess Neymar

Updated: 28 February 2018 09:32 IST

Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has travelled to France to assess the foot injury suffered by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr

Brazilian Team Doctor In Paris To Assess Neymar
Brazil team doctor has travelled to France to assess Neymar's injury © AFP

Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has travelled to France to assess the foot injury suffered by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr, a football official said. Lasmar denied media reports that said the 26-year-old striker was seeking surgery to avoid complications during the World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15. "There has been no decision about the treatment," Lasmar told Brazilian newspaper O Globo. "That will be taken on Wednesday after I meet with the PSG doctor." Neymar sprained his right ankle and suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille on Sunday. Lasmar left for Paris on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brazil's national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said Paris Saint-Germain would have the final say over how to treat the injury.

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery described speculation that Neymar would undergo surgery as "false."

The Spaniard said there was a "small chance" the Brazilian would be fit for the second leg of PSG's Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid in Paris on March 6.

The reigning Spanish and European champions won the first leg in Madrid 3-1.

Neymar has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions since arriving in the French capital from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August.

His injury prompted Brazil coach Tite to postpone the naming of the Selecao squad for upcoming friendlies against Russia and Germany. Originally scheduled for March 2, the announcement will now be made on March 12, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

Topics : Paris SG Real Madrid Neymar Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Brazil team doctor has travelled to France to assess Neymar's injury
  • His injury prompted Brazil coach to postpone naming of the Selecao squad
  • Neymar suffered an ankle injury against Marseille on Sunday
Related Articles
Neymar Out For
Neymar Out For 'At Least Six Weeks', To Miss Real Madrid Clash
Neymar Could Still Face Real Madrid, No Operation Planned, Says PSG Coach Unai Emery
Neymar Could Still Face Real Madrid, No Operation Planned, Says PSG Coach Unai Emery
Neymar Suffers Fractured Metatarsal, Serious Doubt To Face Real Madrid
Neymar Suffers Fractured Metatarsal, Serious Doubt To Face Real Madrid
PSG Sweat Over Neymar Injury Ahead Of Real Madrid Return Leg In UEFA Champions League
PSG Sweat Over Neymar Injury Ahead Of Real Madrid Return Leg In UEFA Champions League
A Look At World Football
A Look At World Football's Most Expensive XI
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 27 23 3 1 72
2 Manchester United 28 18 5 5 59
3 Liverpool 28 16 9 3 57
4 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 7 5 55
5 Chelsea 28 16 5 7 53
6 Arsenal 27 13 6 8 45
7 Burnley 28 9 10 9 37
8 Leicester City 28 9 9 10 36
9 Everton 28 9 7 12 34
10 Watford 28 9 6 13 33
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.