Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti raised doubts about whether Neymar will be in his squad for the 2026 World Cup. The Italian has yet to pick the former captain since he took over in May. “If Neymar deserves to be (in the squad), if he is, well, better than others, he will play in the World Cup and that's it. (But) I don't have debts to anyone,” Ancelotti said at a press conference in Washington on Friday following the draw. Brazil is in Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

“If we speak about Neymar, we have to speak about other players,” Ancelotti added. “We have to think about Brazil with or without Neymar, with or without other players. Our final list we will make after the FIFA fixtures in March.”

The 33-year-old Neymar has never fully recovered from a torn ACL in October 2023 during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. But he's been key for Santos in its fight to avoid relegation in the Brazilian championship.

On Wednesday, he scored a hat trick for Santos despite a muscular injury. He is expected to play again on Sunday against Cruzeiro.

Ancelotti said Brazil does not have a “referential player” at the moment, a tag for the most valuable player that Neymar has mainly worn since the 2014 home World Cup.

“We have one of the world's best goalkeepers, some of the best defenders, top midfielders and some players up front. I don't want players who want to be the best in the world, I want players who want to win the World Cup,” Ancelotti said.

Asked about his team's group, Ancelotti said Brazil can top it.

“We can win all three matches, our idea is very clear. We need to be competitive during the entire World Cup. Our goal is to play in the final and for that to happen you need to face very strong teams anyway.”

Brazil won the last of its five World Cup trophies in 2002.

Carlo Ancelotti reflected on a "difficult" group after being paired with surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco at the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday. The five-time winners are in Group C with Scotland -- playing at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years -- and Haiti, whose only previous qualification was in 1974 when they lost all three of their matches.

"Morocco were very good during the last World Cup" in Qatar, Ancelotti told Brazilian television station Sportv.

"Scotland are a solid team, very solid, (it will be) pretty difficult," the Italian added.

Brazil will start their campaign against Morocco on June 13 before playing Haiti six days later and rounding out the group stage against Scotland on June 24.

"We have to prepare well and try to win the group," Ancelotti said.

Brazil have been far from their best since the last World Cup and are already on their fourth coach since then.

