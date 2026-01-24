Bradley Barcola's deft chipped finish sent champions Paris Saint-Germain back to the top of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win away to Auxerre on Friday. The 23-year-old winger had been the main threat as PSG peppered the home goal throughout the 90 minutes. And until Barcola struck 10 minutes from time, it looked as if the hosts would hold out for a 0-0 draw against their illustrious visitors for the second year in a row, thanks in part to a mostly inspired display by Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon.

Victory took PSG, temporarily at least, back above Lens, who could return to the league summit with a victory away to third-placed Marseille on Saturday.

Auxerre, for their part, remain mired in the relegation zone, six points from safety.

PSG were off to a blistering start and could have been three goals up inside 10 minutes.

Barcola was twice thwarted by Leon, while a sliding Sinaly Diomande blocked Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goalbound effort.

Leon was in action again just before the half-hour mark to parry a close range header from Goncalo Ramos.

The goalkeeper also made a double save with his legs in a chaotic goalmouth scramble to deny Kvaratskhelia and teenage talent Ibrahim Mbaye.

The chances kept coming after the break as Barcola flashed a shot wide and Kvaratskhelia's effort was deflected just past the post.

Barcola also saw a chip drop agonisingly onto the roof of the net.

For Auxerre, Danny Namaso and Lassine Sinayoko had speculative shots that failed to trouble Lucas Chevalier in the PSG goal.

Barcola was the main menace and another dart down the wing saw him chip a cross beyond Leon, who had made a rash dash from his box, but substitute Desire Doue somehow prodded wide of an empty goal from inside the six yard box.

Barcola was not to be denied, though, as Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele sent him clear after Auxerre were caught on the counter-attack after over-committing bodies at a corner.

